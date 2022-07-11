Manchester United enquire about Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes



Manchester United have made an enquiry about Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes.

New manager Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a new midfielder after the departures of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The club are expected to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this week while negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong.

Alternatives targets are being considered in midfielder with Paredes being the latest.

Get Football News reports that L’Equipe are saying Man United have made an enquiry about the midfielder but have been put off by PSG’s €35m asking price.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal with the French club expecting to make some changes with their new manager this summer.

Despite only making 15 league appearances last season, the club are not willing to let the midfielder leave for cheap.

The outlet reports that United walked out of talks when they heard about the fee for Paredes.

The arrival of Luis Campos has prompted the club into removing players who no longer fit the club’s style of play.

Last season, Paredes scored one goal and was quite often overlooked by the other talents in midfield.

The outlet concludes by stating that it is currently unclear if United will come back to negotiations for the midfielder.

However, PSG believes their main task of the summer is to trim the squad and remove some of their fringe players.

CalcioMercato.com reports that Juventus are also another club interested in signing the midfielder.

The Italian giants have always had an interest in Paredes and could be one step away from signing him.

A potential swap deal involving a certain about of money could be enough to secure the midfielder.

Moise Kean is an option considering his history with the French club.

United will keep their attention on signing a new midfielder will plenty of other options in mind like Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.







