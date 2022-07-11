Manchester United likely to do a deal for Paulo Dybala if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Manchester United are desperately short of quality attackers and with the potential exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, the club needs to find a solution and fast. New manager Erik ten Hag is aware of the fact that both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial might not cut it and is keen to add more firepower up front.

One player who will instantly improve the attack is free agent Paulo Dybala. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have spoken with the Argentine’s agent Jorge Antun.

However, Inter Milan seem to be the preferred option at the moment. Things have been complicated due to their economic conditions. They need to clear their wage bill by selling two strikers in order to accommodate the Argentina international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via PianetaMilan), Inter and the player’s representatives have verbally agreed a four-year contract but the Nerazzurri are finding it difficult to offload Alexis Sanchez and one between Edin Džeko and Joaquín Correa. Both strikers are reluctant to leave Milan at the moment.

Dybala is without a team and it reportedly seems like no one in Italy wants him. Inter pulling back isn’t a tactic, it’s reality. His agents have started more contacts with Premier League teams with Manchester United being an idea. 📰 via CorSera pic.twitter.com/du21ykMbM2 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 8, 2022

Interest from Italy remains strong with current Serie A champions AC Milan also keen on a deal. However, their economic conditions dictate that they cannot pay more than €4-4.5m net per season. And the player is ideally looking at a minimum of €6 million per season.

Jose Mourinho‘s Roma are enamored with the possibility of bringing the player to the Europa Conference League champions but the player favours moving to a club in the Champions League. Napoli do not have the finances to complete the deal at the moment.

United position depends on CR7

The Red Devils will have no problem in handing the player his desired salary especially considering how much the player was asking for back in 2019-20.

However, the club are unwilling to sort the attacking mess without first clearing the future of their No 7. That news has been corroborated by TuttoMercatoWeb. They have stated that the Reds could be a ‘concrete hypothesis’ for Dybala, only if CR7 were to make a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Romano has cleared the confusion by stating that with the 28-year-old being a free agent, things could move quickly if United were really interested in moving for the versatile attacker.

“Man United have only had contact with his agent but there has never been anything else so far, not even a discussion about the salary or a formal proposal – of course, with free agents this could change in five minutes,” Romano has written in his his CaughtOffside’s column.

Despite injuries plaguing him in recent years, his numbers have been impressive nonetheless. Last season, in 39 games for Juventus, he notched 15 goals and six assists.

Ten Hag will take the final call whether the club will go after their third free agent this summer after Christian Eriksen and Thomas Strakosha. Antony remains the Dutchman’s top priority but Ajax have put a steep price on him making the deal difficult to do at the moment.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

