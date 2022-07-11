Paul Pogba returns to Juventus as Andreas Pereira joins Fulham



Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus after his contract expired with Manchester United and another midfielder, Andreas Pereira, is also now confirmed to have joined Fulham.

The Peoples Person recently announced that the France international was close to rejoining his former club.

The Italian giants have also been interested in him since it was known he would be leaving Man United.

Pogba, who rejoined United in 2016 didn’t really have the best of spells after only winning the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

However, with Juventus things were a lot different with the midfielder winning four league titles and two Coppa Italia winning medals.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the exact conditions of his new contract with his new club in a post on Twitter.

Official, confirmed. Paul Pogba signs his contract as new Juventus player, new deal worth €8m net plus add ons until June 2026. Commission around €2.5m. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus Pogba, back at Juventus on a free transfer after being sold for €100m six years ago. pic.twitter.com/CmhXTO0XUH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

He said in the tweet “Official, confirmed. Paul Pogba signs his contract as new Juventus player, new deal worth €8m net plus add ons until June 2026. Commission around €2.5m.”

“Pogba, back at Juventus on a free transfer after being sold for €100m six years ago.”

Another United player who will also be leaving the club is Andreas Pereira who joined the academy in 2011 and made 75 appearances for the first team.

Romano also confirmed the details of the Brazilian’s new contract for when he joins fellow Premier League club Fulham.

Andreas Pereira has just signed the contract as new Fulham player. No issues, deal completed until June 2026 plus option for further year. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m in add-ons. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IAUpLVcPTD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

He said in a tweet “Andreas Pereira has just signed the contract as new Fulham player.”

“No issues, deal completed until June 2026 plus option for further year.”

“Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m in add-ons.”

He later confirmed the deal was finalised.

Official, confirmed. Andreas Pereira joins Fulham on permanent deal from Manchester United for £10m fee plus £3m add ons. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Deal signed in the morning and now finally official. pic.twitter.com/eiIQSYTSsf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

Fans will be ecstatic to hear that we will get a fee for a player who has been considered an outcast since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Pereira didn’t enjoy the best of loan spells in recent years with his most recent move being an unsuccessful stay at Flamengo.







