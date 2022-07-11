Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United keen on signing VfB Stuttgart striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Sasa Kalajdzic from Vfb Stuttgart.

According to Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports), the Red Devils have recently shown interest in the Austrian.

❗️News #Kalajdzic: He is a candidate for #MUFC next to Brobbey from Leipzig. Talks with the management from Kalajdzic have taken place but no personal meeting so far. Manchester United is very interesting for him. Bayern and Dortmund are not in. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc 🇦🇹 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2022

He tweeted: “He [Kalajdzic] is a candidate for Man Utd next to Brobbey from Leipzig.”

“Talks with the management from Kalajdzic have taken place but no personal meeting so far. Manchester United is very interesting for him. Bayern and Dortmund are not in.”

The 25 year old striker is seen as an option by United in case Ronaldo decides to leave this summer.

In a previous interview, the Austrian spoke about his future.

“There will be no rush job. It’s about finding what’s best for me.”

“Nothing is out of the question, I’m open to everything. I don’t know where the journey is going.”

“There are many things going on in the background.”

As per Kicker, Kalajdzic could be available for as little as £17 million, which would be a bargain for a striker in his prime.

The Austrian is 6’7 and is the tallest player in the Bundesliga.

He scored 6 goals in 15 games for Stuttgart last season and managed to win a staggering 4.1 aerial duels per game.

Kalajdzic would be an interesting choice as a super-sub. His physical dominance could prove to be the difference in tight games when United need a goal.

Man United are still looking to keep Ronaldo at the club, and Ten Hag confirmed the same in his earlier press conference.