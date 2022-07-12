Erik ten Hag announces his first Man United XI



Manchester United’s first XI under Erik ten Hag has been announced:

📋👇 Just dropped: our first starting XI of #MUTOUR22! 🔴🇹🇭#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2022

Interestingly, Ten Hag has started with eleven players who were all in the squad that finished last season in such poor style other than Anthony Martial, who finished his season just as dismally on loan at Sevilla.

The message could be, these are the incumbents, whose places will then be challenged by players coming on to replace them later in the game.

The starting lineup is David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Whilst it will be interesting to see how the same players fare under the new regime, the real interest for fans may come once some of those inevitable substitutions are made.

Players such as new signing Tyrell Malacia, Donny van de Beek, Amad, Facundo Pellistri, Ethan Laird, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Alejandro Garnacho will have to wait their turn.

Also on the bench are Tom Heaton, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga and Tahith Chong.

Harry Maguire is nursing an injury and did not even make the bench.

James Garner and Axel Tuanzebe, both of whom are desperate to prove their worth to the new boss, have also missed training.

Liverpool’s starting XI is Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz and Firmino.

The match against Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST in Bangkok.







Last chance to get your Liverpool matchday magazine!

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

