Lisandro Martinez: Man United now feeling confident, says Fabrizio Romano



This could turn out to be a very good week for Manchester United in the transfer market as they close in on three quality transfers.

CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough are currently in Barcelona trying to close a deal for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Another midfielder, Christian Eriksen, is expected to complete his medical and sign by the end of the week.

And now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has raised hope of another key deal for Ajax’s versatile defender, Lisandro Martinez.

United reportedly had a €45m plus €5m offer for the 24 year old rejected last week by the Dutch outfit.

There was then a report from the reliable Mike Verweij that Ajax had upped the asking price to €60 million but that the player was demanding a compromise.

Romano thinks this is now about to pick up again.

“Manchester United are now feeling confident on Lisandro Martínez deal,” the guru tweeted this morning.

“Ajax are open to discuss on the fee, new contacts expected very soon after bid rejected last week.

“Lisandro, pushing again with Ajax to leave the club this summer.”

Romano has long held that Ajax do not want to sell the player, having already lost several of their stars in this window.

However, the Argentinian’s loyalty to United boss Erik ten Hag and desire to play in the Premier League means that he is pushing for the move, putting the Dutch club in a difficult position.

Arsenal were formerly front-runners for his signature but seem to have fallen off the radar, with reports indicating the 24 year old would prefer an Old Trafford switch.







