Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag pleased with result but urges not to get carried away



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side after their dominating display against Liverpool.

The Red Devils came away 4-0 winners in their first pre-season friendly.

In his post-match interview with MUTV, Ten Hag shared his thoughts on the result.

“Of course, we are satisfied because it was a team with great spirit, but we’ve just started.”

“Our team was brave and proactive. We made some mistakes with pressing but created a lot.”

“I know we have good players. Believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes, it will take a lot of time. We have not overestimated this result.”

“I think we have a lot of creativity and speed in front.”

The Dutchman summed it up pretty well.

While there were glimpses of brilliance from players like Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, sometimes the midfield was bypassed and the defence was exposed too easily.

The team is crying out for a midfield signing, and Frenkie de Jong could well be the answer.

His composure and press resistance would allow for quicker attacking moves, leading to more goalscoring opportunities.

United will be looking to build from here, as they continue their preparations for the first game of the Premier League season.

Man Utd will now travel to Australia to play Melbourne Victory in their second pre-season friendly.