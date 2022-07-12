Manchester United initiate move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele



Manchester United, according to reports, have reignited their interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The 26-year-old French forward has been linked with United in past windows. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Old Trafford last summer meant a move for the former Fulham player never came to be.

The report from news outlet Media Foot claims that the Red Devils are set on exploring a deal for Dembele, amidst uncertainty over the futures of Ronaldo and Martial.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner is reliably said to have requested a move away from the Theatre of Dreams, less than one year since his return to the club. Ronaldo has been linked with moves away to Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Napoli, who, unlike United, could offer the 37-year-old Champions League football.

United number 9 and French international Martial’s future at the club is also not assured, with reports indicating that United bosses would be willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman in an effort to get his bloated salary off the wage bill.

The report by Media Foot states, “Manchester United are working to relaunch contacts for Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé in secret. If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, his departure will be compensated by one or two signings – Dembélé could be one of those arrivals.”

The Red Devils appear to be intensifying their search for a striker to replace Ronaldo, whose time at Old Trafford seems to have come to an end. With Ajax’s Antony being effectively priced out of a move at €80m, a figure United are unwilling to meet, it could very well be that a move for Dembele could be on the cards.

This is not the first time the Lyon striker has been touted as a possible arrival at United. In 2020, various reports indicated that Dembele was determined to make a dream move to United possible and become the frontman for former manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

North London club and Premier League rivals Arsenal are also monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old. However, having already signed former Manchester City and Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, it is unlikely that Arsenal would step up their interest in Dembele.

The former Celtic star had yet another outstanding season last time out in front of goal for the French club, scoring 21 goals domestically, and finishing as the club’s top scorer.

As per the report by Media Foot, United, who are hot on the trail of the 26-year-old, are carefully working behind the scenes for a potential move amidst all the speculation surrounding their star striker.

The forward could be an extremely inexpensive option this summer, something that would allow United to stretch their thin summer budget further, with the Sun recently reporting that Southampton are also interested in bringing Dembele to Saint Mary’s Stadium. With only a year left on his Lyon contract, Dembele could cost as low as £10 million this summer for any club willing to pick him up.

Dembele’s eye for goal and instinct around the box could be something Erik ten Hag may be keen for in his pursuit of a striker to lead the line in the event of Ronaldo’s departure. Factor in his reported £10 million price tag and the low wages he would command compared to other targets, and it instantly becomes a no-brainer for United if they are indeed looking to move forward with a deal for the Frenchman.

