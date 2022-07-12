Match report: Man United 4-0 Liverpool: Erik Ten Hag sends message in friendly victory

Manchester United have beaten Liverpool 4-0 in a Thailand friendly.

The win marks a positive start to Erik Ten Hag’s managerial career at United as they prepare for the season ahead.

The first chance came within the first five minutes for Liverpool as Harvey Elliott sprung to life, making a good run. Isaac Mubaya put a cross in but De Gea got his boot to it to keep the score at 0-0.

At the other end, Jadon Sancho tried to force his way into the box with some fancy footwork but Liverpool defended well and he was forced to retreat.

It was the first of many moments of magic from Sancho though, who came out with something to prove to his new manager.

Liverpool responded straight away forcing two quick saves from De Gea.

However it was the Red Devils who made the breakthrough, Fernandes’ cross was blocked but Mubaya could only clear it to Sancho who slotted it into the bottom corner.

It was a great start to Ten Hag’s first game in charge.

United kept the pressure up with Marcus Rashford having a good shot that just flashed wide.

Meanwhile, Diaz had the opportunity to equalise but his strike was just millimetres wide.

It wasn’t long, however, before United doubled their lead.

Thirty minutes in, Martial under pressure, passed back to Fred who caught Alisson off his line and chipped it over him.

Three minutes later Martial made it three. United were on the break and Martial found himself one on one with the Liverpool keeper and he chipped it over him once again to solidify United’s dominance.

Though Liverpool were fielding a weaker team the impact Ten Hag has had on United’s struggling stars could already be seen.

Klopp instantly made changes to try and turn the game around. In his pre-match press conference he confirmed that there is never a friendly game between these two sides and his actions showed this.

The play was tense also with tackles and fouls sliding in as Liverpool felt frustrated.

In the second half only De Gea remained and United got a first glimpse of new signing, Tyrell Malacia.

Liverpool started dangerously, but Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal were keen to impress as they played their way out of danger from the back.

Savage made a series of good blocks but Liverpool seemed to be edging closer to getting on the scoreboard.

Tom Heaton got a chance in goal and picked the ball out of the sky as Liverpool once again put in a cross.

Just as it looked like Liverpool may edge back into the game, Facundo Pellistri made it four for The Reds. It was Eric Bailly who orchestrated the move though and he looked much improved throughout his time on the pitch.

Klopp put out his big name stars in the second half, including Mo Salah, who rattled the woodwork but United held firm.

The final whistle blew marking an impressive victory for Ten Hag in his opening game.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Second half: Heaton, Savage, Malacia, Van de Beek, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Bailly, Diallo, Elanga, Telles, Iqbal.