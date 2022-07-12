Player ratings: Man United 4-0 Liverpool: the Erik ten Hag revolution begins in style



Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok, Thailand today in a pre-season friendly. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Made a strong save early on which may have made the first half different.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Early error but got stronger and stronger. Unlucky not to score.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Looked good.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Performed very well.

Luke Shaw 5 – Looked a bit slow at times and was caught out on a couple of occasions.

Scott McTominay 4.5 – Looked a little unfit and out of his depth.

Fred/strong> 7.5 – Started well and scored with a sublime chip, but then faded away a little

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Some superb passing and great vision from Bruno.

Jadon Sancho 9 – Fantastic performance. Dragged the rest of the team up to join him. Pacy, intelligent runs and a great goal.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Everyone was hoping for a fresh start from Rashford, but still looks devoid of any confidence.

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Sccored a good goal and played well for the most part

Substitutes

Tom Heaton 6.5 – Didn’t have much to do. Safe pair of hands.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6.5 – A couple of nice touches.

Eric Bailly 8 – Typical Bailly performance. Utter brilliance littered with crazy errors. Should have had the ball on the Pellistri goal.

Alex Telles 6.5 – A couple of mistakes but on the whole, defended very well.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Solid debut.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Quiet game from Donny, who was playing higher up the pitch than he would have liked.

Charlie Savage 6 – Looked shaky to begin with but grew into the game.

Zidane Iqbal 7.5 – Didn’t look out of his depth at all. What a talent.

Facundo Pellistri 7 – Got the goal but otherwise didn’t impress.

Anthony Elanga 4.5 – A poor game from Anthony.

Amad Diallo 5.5 – Got the assist but also lost possession on a number of occasions.

