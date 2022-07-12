Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 4-0 friendly win over Liverpool



Erik ten Hag took charge of his first match as Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in a friendly at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

United had a rather exciting opening 45 minutes as the first set of players contributed to a superb scoreline.

Goals from Fred, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial during the opening 45 minutes marked a great start to pre-season for Ten Hag.

The second half provided a chance for fringe players and youngsters to impress with some of the players expecting to leave in the upcoming weeks.

The performance certainly didn’t drop despite Liverpool playing most of their first team in the second half.

Here are three things we learned from today’s game:

Outstanding opening 45 minutes

Forgetting the goals, the overall performance of the first set of players was rather impressive. United couldn’t stop pressing a rather youthful Liverpool team which is something fans and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick demanded themselves.

The defence also had to work very hard throughout the opening 15 minutes. Liverpool started out on top with David de Gea providing some excellent saves and Raphael Varane making some beautiful passes between the lines.

This could be the start of a new United with inverted full-backs being used for the first pre-season match of the season.

Man Utd vs. Liverpool in the first half: 4-2-3-1 in possession

Use of positional play

3 "10's" flanked by wingers in attack

Inverted FBs

AM9 is back Ten Hag-ball on show. 🙌🙌🙌 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rOE4hL6r5b — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 12, 2022

A motivated attack

Erik ten Hag would surely appreciate the motivation from the attack, especially within the opening 45 minutes of the game. Marcus Rashford started on the left with Sancho on the right and Martial through the middle.

The Frenchman scored the game’s third goal with a wonderful strike with Fred chipping the ball over Liverpool’s first-choice keeper. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in what feels like an important campaign after signing for the club last summer.

The second half was slightly different with Amad starting in the striker position, Anthony Elanga on the left and Facundo Pellistri on the right.

Ten Hag will be starting to figure out who should be sent out on loan, sold or remain within the squad.

It took until just before the 77th minute when Pellistri scored after a magnificent Eric Bailly run to secure the victory in Thailand.

Youngsters deserve their chance

The final thing we learnt from today’s friendly is that the youngsters deserve a chance this pre-season.

Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal started the second half in midfield providing some slick passes throughout the half.

With Ajax, Ten Hag had a great relationship with the academy and used youngsters in the first team with many fans expecting more academy stars to come through in the upcoming year.

The Red Devils travel to Australia to face Melbourne Victory on Friday followed by Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at a later date.

