Axel Tuanzebe doesn’t travel to Australia with Man United squad

Axel Tuanzebe has reportedly not joined the Manchester United travelling squad as they head to Melbourne, Australia.

Erik ten Hag’s side are heading to the capital of Victoria for the club’s next pre-season fixture against Melbourne Victory on Friday.

But they will be one member short according to The United Stand.

They reported that “Axel Tuanzebe has returned to the hotel in Bangkok while the team travel to Melbourne.”

It is unclear yet as to the reason for the defender’s departure from the group.

The academy product did not feature against Liverpool in the opening match and has been absent from recent training sessions due to a small niggle.

It is possible that his injury has worsened and it is thought better to return to Manchester to recover.

But with recent reports linking the former England youth international with a move away from the club, his departure from the tour could be the first step in his exit.

Last month, Fabrizio Romano said a decision had been made by the club to sell Tuanzebe this summer and in recent days Turkish club, Trabzonspor, have emerged as a potential destination.

Spending last season on loan, the 24 year old struggled to make an impact at either Aston Villa or Napoli and saw little in the way of playing time.

This represented a continuation of his career so far, which has seen him make only 85 appearances due to constant injuries and an inability to stake a starting claim.

Ultimately, after his agent criticised United‘s handling of his development in January, he now looks set to take his next steps in his career away from Manchester.