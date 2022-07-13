Erik ten Hag interviewed about Man United’s tour and player expectations



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the importance of training during pre-season, describing the club’s tour as “the only part of the season it’s possible” to really get to know the squad.

As United come off the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand, the Dutchman previously spoke to the club’s official website and explained why this time spent with his new squad is so valuable, and what he expects to see from the players.

“What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football. You have to deserve your position. It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet. But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it. I hope one or two, they can prove themselves and they come into the squad but, if they want to enter the dressing room, they have to deserve it.”

United’s first pre-season game saw them awarded the Bangkok Century Cup with an impressive display against their Merseyside rivals.

The Reds will move on to Australia next for another three friendly matches, two of which are against fellow Premier League sides, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

And Ten Hag will be expecting his squad to prove themselves further against challenging opposition.

“It’s important, they are good tests, a playing level you have to face in every game so, immediately, you know we want to transfer our way of playing and we can test that. What I say is it’s really good to do that immediately against opponents who will then be your opponents.”

When asked what he would be looking for performance-wise, the new head coach went on to explain further his expectations during the tour.

“As always, the highest standards, you expect the max and, of course, there is still always room for improvement because we are in pre-season and we know that but we will play our best and demand the max from the team and the players every day, every training session and every match.”

And when the Red Devils return from down under, a home friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on July 31st will be an exciting prospect, as well as Ten Hag’s first opportunity to experience the Theatre of Dreams packed full of fans.

“Yeah, of course and, as I said, I met them in the city and feel the commitment, feel the fire and you want to give them the results and, of course, we want to also create an atmosphere in the stadium together and, together, we can create a winning team where the fans really like to see this football.”

As United look to entertain their fans from every corner of the world, it’s clear to see the 52 year old’s desire to give the Old Trafford faithful exactly what they want.

