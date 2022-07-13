Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United’s deal for Frenkie de Jong is stalling



Manchester United are said to be desperately trying to secure the transfer of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano now claims that the deal is likely to stall as De Jong is eager to stay at Barcelona but does not wish to take any salary reduction.

He tweeted: “Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave – also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction or talks related to that.”

“Man United are also informed – deal now stalling.”

Sport earlier reported that United wanted to close the deal by this week and has given Barcelona an ultimatum.

There is an economic agreement between the two clubs on the transfer fee and add-ons but De Jong is still given the green light.

Moreover, he is owed deferred wages, which is another reason holding up this deal.

The report states: “De Jong began to open up more because of Barça’s interest in giving him a release than because of United’s project, but the salary is a difficult hurdle to overcome at the moment. ”

It will be embarrassing from United’s point of view to miss out on their priority signing this summer.

After watching yesterday’s pre-season match against Liverpool, one can easily figure out the midfield weakness in the team.

The 25 year old would be the perfect addition to United’s midfield and would slot in well in Ten Hag’s system.

The club now must push to get this deal over the line.