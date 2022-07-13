How Nikita Parris and Rachel Williams can help bridge the gap for United

After a few nervous weeks for Manchester United fans, the club has begun to make strides in the transfer window, announcing the signing of Adriana Leon last week and Rachel Williams yesterday.

Last week, The Athletic’s, David Ornstein, reported that the club had also agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign Nikita Parris but we await confirmation of that from the club.

That’s, potentially, three new additions for the Reds all with a wealth of experience.

34 year old Rachel Williams has worked with manager Marc Skinner before at Birmingham City from 2017-2019 and has previously had top-flight spells with Doncaster Rovers Belles, Chelsea Women and Notts County Ladies.

She has joined United from Tottenham Hotspur on a two year deal that will see her play for the Reds until the end of the 23/24 season.

The striker has had experience at international level too having been capped 13 times for The Lionesses and being part of the Team GB squad at the 2012 Olympics.

Speaking of her arrival Skinner said, “It is great to have Rachel join us at this exciting time for the team.

“She offers a wealth of experience and knowledge, to which she can help enhance the performance of individual players and the team. Her character will be a key part of the long-term vision to give us the tools for success.”

Williams added, “I’m very pleased to join this fantastic club. It’s a big opportunity that’s been handed to me and I’m looking forward to getting started. United have a good squad and I’m excited to work with these girls for the coming season.

“I’ll bring my experience of this league to the group, together with my one hundred per cent work rate and desire to win every game – I can guarantee that.”

If the Nikita Parris deal is confirmed, it would really strengthen United’s attacking force.

The England forward is currently at WSL side Arsenal after joining them last year from Lyon.

Whilst in France she helped her side win Division 1 Feminine and the Champions League and with United’s main priority next season getting into the Champions League places, Parris could be the perfect addition.

She also helped United’s neighbours, Manchester City, win the WSL in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2017 and 2019.

She is currently playing for the Lionesses in the Euros but hasn’t yet made it off the bench.

With three experienced attackers United could be a force to be reckoned with but where would that leave the likes of Alessia Russo who is currently undecided on whether she should stay at United or not anyway.

She has been one of United’s best players this season, as well as excelling on international duty. She is young and could have a long and successful career with the Reds but her position in the starting 11 could become uncertain with such a stacked attack.

It remains to be seen whether Parris does join United or not but so far it seems the focus is on experience over youth and attack over defence.