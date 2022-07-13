Leeds United are interested in former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata



Leeds United are interested in signing former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old left the club once his contract expired at the end of last season.

He is yet to find a new club but interest is reported to be quite high in the former Spanish international.

Some La Liga clubs were linked to him throughout the year but a move is yet to materialise nearly half a month after his contract ended in England.

According to as.com, a Spanish outlet, Premier League rivals Leeds are interested in signing Mata.

The club’s Sporting director Victor Orta contacted the midfielder’s father about a possible free transfer in the upcoming weeks

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas are also said to be very interested in a potential free transfer but the player is yet to receive a concrete offer.

However, Leeds are said to be the only club with a concrete offer at the minute with a possibility of Mata staying in the Premier League at his third club.

Before moving to Man United, he was a regular starter for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

He made the move up north after the London club accepted a £37.1m bid in 2014 which was a record fee for the Red Devils at the time.

He stayed at the club until 2022 after his contract was extended with a new proposal being rejected by the Spaniard at the end of last season.

The outlet reports that negotiations are currently slow with Mata picking what could be his final club as a player this summer.

The midfielder had a high salary at United last season but is expected to take a drastic pay cut to play minutes during the final year of his career.

