Lisandro Martinez: Ajax search for replacement as Manchester United push to finalise deal

Manchester United are said to be pushing to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

As reported earlier, the two clubs will have a meeting today to negotiate the transfer, as the Eredivisie champions are finally open to selling Martinez.

Tier one Dutch journalist Mike Verweij now reports that Ajax have already started looking for a replacement as they expect the 24 year old to leave.

United will reportedly meet Technical Director Gerry Hamstra and Klaas Jan Huntelaar to finalise the deal.

The report states: “Erik ten Hag’s new club wants to meet with Hamstra and Huntelaar and ex-Mancunian and Ajax director Edwin van der Sar in the short term and complete the deal.”

“Unlike a few days ago, Ajax is now prepared to talk about the transfer of Martinez.”

“Manchester United’s offer – 45 million euros fixed and 5 million euros in bonuses – is approaching the minimum asking price of 55 million euros.”

“The English club have indicated that they certainly want to increase their offer one more time.”

Ajax are looking at Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matvienko as a possible replacement for Martinez. He would cost around €15 million.

It does seem that Man Utd’s deal with Martinez is closer than ever, especially with Ajax searching for a replacement.

The club’s initial offer of €45 million + €5 million in add-ons was just short of Ajax’s valuation.

United are reportedly prepared to increase their offer to wrap up this transfer as soon as possible.