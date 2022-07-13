Lisandro Martinez deal close as Man United executives travel to Amsterdam



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims exclusively that a meeting will take place in Amsterdam today between Manchester United and Ajax officials to discuss the transfer of Lisandro Martinez.

The centre back has made no secret this summer of his desire to play in the Premier League, with United and Arsenal his main suitors.

Arsenal were the first to put in bids on the player but these were rejected and United started to gain the upper hand.

Their own second bid, reportedly €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses, was also rejected but the player has begged the club to come to the table.

This seems to have resulted in the scheduling of today’s meeting.

“Excl: Manchester United will meet with Ajax on Wednesday to discuss Lisandro Martínez deal,” Romano tweeted late last night.

“Negotiations now entering into key stages.

“Last proposal was turned down but Ajax are finally open to sell Lisandro at their conditions.

“Player pushing as he wants PL move soon.”

If the Red Devils are able to strike a deal for the versatile defender it would raise question marks over the first team future of captain Harry Maguire, who plays in the same left centre back position.

It is unclear whether the United delegation travelling to Amsterdam includes CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough, who were last seen in Barcelona trying to negotiate another transfer, that of Frenkie de Jong.

The pair were believed to have stayed overnight Monday – Tuesday to work on the transfer.

With Romano also reporting that free agent Christian Eriksen is also set to complete his medical this week ahead of a move, this could yet turn out to be a fantastic week on the transfer market for the Old Trafford side.