Lisandro Martinez: two tier 1 journalists say Man United deal practically done



The negotiators of Manchester United and Ajax have found the basis of an agreement over the transfer of Lisandro Martinez, subject to the approval of the clubs’ owners, according to Tier 1 Dutch journalist, Mike Verweij.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who is now CEO of Ajax, was key in bringing the deal together.

The journalist tweeted ” #Ajax and #MUFC nearing agreement on #Martinez after hours of meeting in Amsterdam.

“Main role @vdsar1970.

“Transfer fee with bonuses maximum close to 55 million.

“Clubs with homework on payment terms to supervisory board (Ajax) and owners (ManU).”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, saying:

“Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, it’s imminent! Board mission in Amsterdam revealed yesterday is described as ‘positive, successful’

“Long meeting with Ajax, agreement close for more than €50m.

“Final talks tomorrow: Man Utd hope to seal the deal in 24/48h.”

The deal comes after United’s negotiators flew in to Amsterdam today for face-to-face negotiations.

Having originally set an asking price of €50m, the Dutch side appeared to move the goalposts this week and raise their demand to €60m.

In the end, after pleas from the player to be allowed to move, a compromise appears to have been reached.

Martinez is primarily a left centre back, raising questions over the future of Harry Maguire at United.

However, he can also play as a central defensive midfielder, a position in which United are short of numbers.