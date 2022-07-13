Paris Saint-Germain reject the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

PSG have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, this summer.

Sources at PSG have told ESPN that agent, Jorge Mendes offered the services of CR7 to the French champions, as he looks to find a way out of Old Trafford.

Senior figures in Paris advised they do not feel Ronaldo is the right signing at present and do not believe they have the space in their wage bill to suit his salary demands.

The Parisians have a star-studded from three at the Parc de Princes and do not feel Ronaldo would be able to force his way into the new boss, Christophe Galtier’s plans.

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay in the French capital, coupled with the world-class Leo Messi and Neymar, it would have been difficult to find a way in for Ronaldo, who turns 38 next term.

Bayern Munich have also distanced themselves from the transfer citing similar reasons to PSG.

With Ronaldo’s desire to play in the Champions League next season, the pool of potential suitors is dwindling.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly remains keen on luring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge as he looks for a statement signing to kick off his reign. However, there are concerns from Thomas Tuchel on how he would fit Ronaldo into his high-energy side.

The lack of options for the Portuguese superstar may come as a surprise to him but may provide the biggest indication yet that his powers are on the wane.

Additionally, united got off to a flyer in pre-season yesterday; thrashing rivals Liverpool 4.0 with a free-flowing, interchangeable from 3, life with Ronaldo may not appear as bleak as first thought.

However, Erik ten Hag insists Ronaldo is not for sale and is “planning for him” next season.

All things considered, it is looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo may be resigned to the fact that another season with United is the best and only option for him, should he like it or not.