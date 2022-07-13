Raphael Varane shares his thoughts on Manchester United’s pre-season preparations



Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane shared his thoughts after a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in his first pre-season game.

In a post-match interview, Varane spoke about how Erik ten Hag has changed the way the team approaches training, and the various changes implemented.

He stated: “We know exactly how we want to play. The manager explained it very well. It’s absolutely clear.”

In yesterday’s game, United were dominant in the first half. The team pressed as a unit and created multiple goalscoring opportunities.

Another unique feature was David De Gea coming off his line to sweep. It is something the Spaniard is not known for.

Varane explained: “It was the manager’s direction. We enjoyed playing like this (keep the ball in possession – moving forward). We will try to improve and get fit.”

“We tried to keep the ball in possession. And tried to press very high. It’s a very physical style.”

“That’s why we know we need to work hard in training.”

Varane looked comfortable on the ball and did not shy away from carrying it further forward and pushing the defensive line high.

The Frenchman will be a very important player for United next season in the heart of the defence.

Varane said: “We have to improve in everything. We have the ambition for this season. But, most important, we have to work with humility.”

“Personally, it is an opportunity for me to have a real pre-season and to get fit. The coming season will be really long with lots of matches. I’ll try to be ready.”