Anthony Martial might help save Glazers millions if he keeps performing

Manchester United’s new No 8 Bruno Fernandes was recently seen filming a fun video where he talks to Anthony Martial and exclaims how happy he is to see the Frenchman back and is sure he will score a lot of goals. And new manager Erik ten Hag will certainly have been impressed with the way the 26-year-old took his chance against Liverpool.

Apart from the delectable chipped finish past Allison, what impressed fans was the work-rate put in by the French international. Martial is not exactly known for his pressing and running but it seems the Dutchman has managed to convince the striker of the merits of hard work.

🚨🥈l Erik ten Hag is being encouraged by the Manchester United hierarchy to find a role for Anthony Martial. United chiefs believe Martial can save them a fortune this summer by reviving his Old United career. (@alex_crook)#manutd#mufc#transfers — United Paper (@PaperUtd) July 14, 2022

The former Ajax boss has made no secret of his desire to add more firepower up front and there are no brilliant out-and-out strikers on the market currently.

And now talkSPORT have revealed that the United hierarchy believe Martial can save them millions in the transfer market if he can keep up his good showings.

“New manager Erik ten Hag is being encouraged by the United hierarchy to find a role for the Frenchman,” the report goes on to state.

Red Devils co-owner Joel Glazer is said to be a huge fan of the former Monaco man and it was widely reported that he twice blocked his sale which had been sanctioned by then-boss Jose Mourinho.

No Antony for ETH?

However, both Martial and Marcus Rashford have never really convinced when given the chance to play up top. They are better at interchanging positions and potent when played down the left flank.

Martial’s injury record is also not that great. On top of that, United’s right-side does not look as menacing as the left with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga preferring the left side.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Manchester United will meet Ajax’s £60m valuation for Antony unless Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. #MUFC [@alex_crook] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 14, 2022

Sancho did start on the right against Liverpool but the Dutch coach’s preference was to get Antony from his former club. But Ajax have proved difficult during negotiations for Lisandro Martinez and their stance on the Brazilian remains the same.

The Eredivisie champions have slapped a £60 million price tag on the right-winger and United will not do a deal at that price unless top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, which would free up the wage bill and persuade the United board to act.

In case things do not work out, Ten Hag will be hoping Martial can keep playing in the same vein once the season starts. While his loan spell with Sevilla did not go to plan, there is a player in him.

He showed his class in the 2019-20 season with 23 goals to his name while in his debut season, the French striker grabbed 18 strikes. But his inconsistency has meant he has failed to live up to his huge potential.

The fans still love him and sing his song from the terrace and they would certainly love to keep singing it if the Frenchman performs the way his manager asks him to.