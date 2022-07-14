Chelsea no longer want Christiano Ronaldo transfer



Chelsea have ruled themselves out of making a move to sign Christiano Ronaldo, according to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson.

It was well reported that Chelsea had set their sights on a sensational transfer for the iconic Portuguese striker, however The Athletic report states that ‘the club (Chelsea) will not be making a bid for the Portuguese International.’

The London club’s bid was believed to be led by new owner Todd Boehly, who was reported to have met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last month to discuss a possible move.

United’s number seven is understood to be unsettled at United due to what he perceives to be a lack of ambition and no Champions League football.

However, new manager Erik Ten Hag had shut down any talk of selling the forward in a recent press conference.

Speaking to the attending press, the new boss said: ‘We are planning with Ronaldo for this season, so that’s it and I am looking forward to working with him’.

There doesn’t seem to be a definitive reason given for Chelsea’s step down, however after having completed the signing of Raheem Sterling and having a number of other striking options, the West London club appear to be happy with what they have.

With no other clubs seemingly in for the Portuguese bar a speculative offer from Saudi Arabia, it would appear that Ten Hag will get his wish of working with Ronaldo.

If the striker does indeed stay at the club, it will ensure Ten Hag will be able to spread the transfer funds in other positions although recent reports have suggested that a new striker could still be on the cards.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has been linked to the Red Devils in the past few days by numerous outlets.

United also appear to be on the verge of signing Christian Eriksen on a free and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, with the Frenkie De Jong deal still ongoing.

Hopefully these signings will be enough to put the smile back on Ronaldo’s face if indeed he does end up staying.

