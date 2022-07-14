Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi club interested in signing Manchester United striker



A football club from Saudi Arabia is reportedly keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United striker is said to be unhappy with missing out on Champions League football and wants to leave.

As per Fabrizio Romano, his agent Jorge Mendes is still pushing for a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

He was offered to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French club did not go ahead with the deal.

Last night it was reported by CNN Portugal that a Saudi club is willing to pay United €30 million for Ronaldo.

Moreover, they could offer him €250 million over two years.

Knowing Ronaldo, he would want to continue playing at the highest level competing for elite trophies. But the amount might be too good to refuse.

The 37 year old is nearing the end of his footballing career, and could be tempted to take this massive offer.

From a Man United point of view, the €30 million could be invested in the transfer market to find a suitable replacement for the Portuguese.

United could opt for a more dynamic forward who would complement the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

As of now, United are expecting to keep Ronaldo at the club.

Erik ten Hag made it clear in his press conference that he wants the 37 year old to stay and be an important part of the team this season.