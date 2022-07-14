Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain for next season

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Hary Maguire is to remain Manchester United captain next season.

The new manager announced his decision stick with the Englishman in his press conference on Monday, as reported in The MEN.

Ten Hag insists he has “no doubt about this issue” and sees Maguire as “an established captain, who has achieved a lot of success”.

The news will serve as a welcome boost to Maguire, who may have had fears of being left in the cold, under a new regime.

However, the decision has left many fans scratching their heads, with some calling for a change of leadership in a dressing room that showed obvious fractures last season.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, the choice to persist with Maguire as captain has raised as many questions as it has answered.

The most pertinent involves the imminent arrival of Lisandro Martinez; Ajax Player of the Season under Ten Hag last year and carrying a 50 million Euro price tag, he will expect to start.

Given Ten Hag’s desire to bring Martinez to the club and having achieved the level of success they did together last season, it’s difficult to see him not playing a key role in the first XI.

Taking into account the dismal form of Maguire last season and the world-class proven Raphael Varane back fit, the United skipper is surely fighting for his place in the team – let alone the captaincy.

Then there is Ronaldo; the five time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival certainly upset the status quo in the United dressing room last year as he appeared to highlight the drop in standards at the club, since he was last at Old Trafford.

It is believed CR7 wasn’t sold on Maguire’s ability on or off the pitch and questioned his competency in leading the team – sentiments echoed by some of his teammates.

Whether Ronaldo will be at the club next season or not, the standards he demands are standards that every top player and club should aspire to.

It is yet to be seen whether Maguire can carry that weight and resurrect his United career in the process.