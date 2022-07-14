Erik ten Hag press conference: Manchester United manager shares his thoughts ahead of friendly against Melbourne Victory



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addressed the media ahead of his team’s second pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory in Australia.

United came out 4-0 winners in their first match against Liverpool, and many fans were excited at some of the tweaks in the style of play.

Ahead of the next game, Ten Hag spoke about the importance of friendlies: “It is pre-season, but you play to win. It is always important. But we also need to develop the team over pre-season.”

“We are happy with that game because it is a different opposition and it is always good to play against a different culture.”

“They are a good team and it will be a good test. We are looking forward to it.”

Ten Hag said that Harry Maguire was fit to play a part in the upcoming match.

“I want every part of the team proactive and that is important. I want the players to take initiative in the defensive and offensive.”

“We want to press all day with proactive football. We want to press high, but if we can’t, we will press lower. It has to be intensive all day.”

"We want to press. That has to be the intention all day" Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains his style of play to reporters in Melbourne 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/znEpyC2wuo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 14, 2022

“I said before, already, that I think Man Utd has huge potential and good players.”

“We have experienced players and a lot of young guys with potential, so we have to work very hard.”

The Dutchman was asked about the rumours regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential desire to leave.

He stated: “We made a statement. Nothing has changed.”

Ten Hag also spoke about Donny Van de Beek and what according to him is his best position: “He can do both. I know that from the past.”

“But his best position, his best capability is in the box of the opponent. Playing short behind the striker, he has a really good smell of being in the right position.”

United will be looking to continue their winning ways as they prepare for the 2022-23 season opener on August 7.