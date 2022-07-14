Erik ten Hag to field strong side against Melbourne Victory



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could make four changes to his starting XI for tomorrow’s pre-season warm-up game against Melbourne Victory.

The Red Devils were superb in their first tour game under the new manager, beating Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.

And with Ten Hag clearly meaning what he says when he insisted that “the standard of Manchester United is to win every game,” we expect he will want to keep the momentum going and field a strong side again tomorrow.

David de Gea could be a doubt having limped off against Liverpool so Tom Heaton could start in goal.

One change in defence is likely to be the re-introduction of Harry Maguire, who is now training with the team again.

Ten Hag said at the pre-match press conference that Maguire could play 45 minutes.

One defender who definitely won’t be playing is Axel Tuanzebe, who did not join the tour as expected amidst speculation of a transfer to Trabzonspor.

Further up the field, there could be one or two changes. Alejandro Garnacho was an unused substitute on Tuesday and so could get a chance on the left wing ahead of the still-struggling Marcus Rashford.

We also think Zidane Iqbal’s sublime substitute performance could have earned him a chance to play from the start, with perhaps Scott McTominay dropping down.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Fred, three of United’s goalscorers against Liverpool, are flying and are expected to start their second successive game.

Another possibility could be Hannibal Mejbri, another player not to get minutes on Tuesday, or Donny van de Beek getting a chance in an advanced midfield role, but Bruno Fernandes will not normally want to sit out any game and so could persuade Ten Hag to keep him in the starting XI.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 11am BST kick off: