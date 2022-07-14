FC Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong he must leave club



FC Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong he must leave the club and join Man United, a report from Spain claims.

It was reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier today that the two clubs had finally reached a full agreement over a €75 million plus €10 million deal.

However, the player is owed €17 million in back pay and has so far refused to move or take a pay cut to stay.

And now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the club whose president insisted last weekend want to keep the Dutchman have given him his marching orders.

“FC Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they want him to leave in this summer market,” the outlet reports.

“Barça and United have an agreement in principle for the transfer of Frenkie for a fixed amount of 70 million euros plus a bonus with which they could reach over 80. The offer satisfies the Barça club for what it implies income and also for what would be saved if De Jong leaves.

“In total, it is estimated that his departure would generate between 30 and 35 million ‘fair play’ that would be valuable to be able to register other players, both those who have arrived as new signings and others who have renewed or who have to renew.

“It is for this reason that, with United putting pressure on the Barça club and the player, Barça itself has officially told Frenkie de Jong today that they would prefer that he leave for Old Trafford, as MD has learned.”

It is a bit rich of Barça to tell the player to leave when they owe him a huge amount of money, but that seems to be the case.

Some reports have suggested they have offered a small portion of the amount owed (£3.5m), but the player has dug his heels in.

Meanwhile United are reported to have slapped a deadline ultimatum of the end of this week to further apply pressure to the 25 year old.

Whilst many reports insist the player simply doesn’t want to leave, others claim he has indicated his willingness to move to United and is simply holding out until Barcelona honour their debt to him.