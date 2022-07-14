Frenkie de Jong: full agreement reached between clubs, personal terms to be discussed



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United and Barcelona have reached full agreement over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

Romano tweeted this morning: “Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks.

“Package worth €85m.

“Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.

“Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona.”

Whilst it was already known that the personal terms represented the main stumbling block, the fact that the package had not been agreed between the clubs was also an issue that needed to be addressed.

As reported here this morning, despite president Joan Laporta’s protestations that he would do everything in his power to keep the player, Barça need to sell to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The only other option would be for the 25 year old to take a drastic pay cut, something that he has indicated to the club he is not prepared to do.

De Jong’s agents are playing hardball with Barça, refusing to leave and refusing to agree to any pay cut.

With €17 million in back pay owing and hefty salary increases scheduled in his contract going forward, the player is wise to expect the Catalans to pay up what they owe him before he agrees to depart.

It remains inconceivable that his reported refusal to leave is not because of this issue but because he genuinely would not join United.

His agent Ali Dursun has been in constant contact with the Red Devils in recent weeks, with Tyrell Malacia, Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof among his other clients.

In addition, it has been reported that United boss Erik ten Hag is in daily contact with his former player.

United would therefore not have come this far without being confident that the player is willing to join.

With the full agreement between the clubs now having been reached, pressure falls squarely on the player to negotiate an exit from Barça and a contract with United, who have reportedly given him a deadline of the end of the week to give his approval to the transfer.