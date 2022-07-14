Lisandro Martinez should walk into Man United team



As Manchester United close in on the signing of Lisandro Martinez, stats on the player and other United defenders suggest he should “walk into the team”.

Martinez, who is poised to sign for The Red Devils for around €54m (£46m), boasted some impressive displays for both club and country last season.

And as revealed in The Sun, his stats more than rival those of United’s current crop of central defenders.

United secured an impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool in their opening pre season tour match on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

With new manager Erik ten Hag’s footballing philosophy already clear to see, there were lots of positives to take from the result.

But despite a clean sheet, last season’s woeful defensive record will still be of concern to the Dutchman and United fans alike.

And with the imminent acquisition of his former Ajax centre back, Ten Hag will surely be fully aware of the attributes the Argentinian will bring.

When compared to the Red Devils’ other options in his position, Martinez stands head and shoulders above them in almost every aspect.

That despite being just 5’9” tall, shorter than all of Maguire, Lindelof, Varane and Bailly, as well as most central defenders in the Premier League.

“Last season, Martinez completed an impressive 87.7 passes per 90 minutes – miles ahead of United’s current top-four options.

Maguire is second-best in passes per match at 61.3, with Bailly the lowest on 51.4.

Martinez also leads the way in tackles per match at 1.9, ahead of Varane (1.4), Maguire (1), Bailly (0.8) and Lindelof (0.7).

Only Maguire (3.4 per 90) won more aerial duels than Martinez (3) last season – with the Argentine developing a reputation for being dominant in the air thanks to his huge leap and aggressive mindset”.

Possession stats show a similar positive sign, with the 24 year old Argentine miles ahead of all four United players.

“The Ajax man regained the ball 9.1 times per 90 minutes, ahead of Bailly (6.6), Maguire, Lindelof (both 5.6) and Varane (3.8)”.

Martinez could well be the ball-playing central defensive rock that United have been crying out for, and with talks said to be at an advanced stage, the club will be looking to include him as soon as possible as the squad move onto Australia for a further three matches.

