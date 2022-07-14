Manchester United ‘preparing to announce’ Christian Eriksen, reporter claims



Manchester United are preparing to announce the signing of Christian Eriksen.

That is according to journalist Juan Roberto, who earlier tweeted an update on United’s dealing involving two key targets.

The journalist tweeted that United are “preparing to announce the signing of Christian Eriksen.”

He also had an update on Lisandro Martinez, with “positive talks,” meaning that the issue is “expected to be resolved this week.”

🚨 #MUFC have completed a deal for highly rated Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez after positive talks this afternoon in Amsterdam, expected to be resolved this week transfer is imminent. + @ManUtd preparing to announce the signing of Christian Eriksen. #MUFCTransfer #Martinez pic.twitter.com/o59xkSDDlD — Juan Roberto (@JuanRoberto_) July 13, 2022

With Eriksen one of Erik ten Hag’s primary transfer targets, there is hope that he may feature prominently in the latter half of United’s preseason tour.

A free agent, Eriksen reached a verbal agreement for a transfer over a week ago.

However there has been some hold-up related to United’s desire to ensure that a medical for the midfielder is done to the highest possible standard, given his recent cardiovascular issues.

That looks to have progressed well and the addition of such a creative player will be a huge boost to the Red Devils’ midfield.

The Denmark international creating 30 chances in 11 games for Brentford last season, among the best performing players in that metric in the Premier League.

His passing from deep was a standout feature of his triumphant return to football, and it is not difficult to imagine him spraying passes to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to deadly effect.

Whether he lines up as a deeper midfielder, or as a “free eight” is currently anyone’s guess, but whatever the case, his craft and guile will be in stark contrast to that provided by United’s options last season.

Eriksen would be unlikely to link up with the squad for the Melbourne leg of the tour regardless of an imminent announcement, however a Perth debut against Aston Villa on July 23rd would not be out of the question.

