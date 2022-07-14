Sasa Kalajdzic prefers Premier League move as Manchester United hover

Manchester United need attacking reinforcements, something that new manager Erik ten Hag admitted in his press conference. The Red Devils have lost Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo also wants to leave, leaving them short of striker options.

Ten Hag has personally called Brian Brobbey in order to convince him to ditch Amsterdam in favour of Manchester but Ajax remain in pole position.

As previously reported, United are also in for Bundesliga ace Sasa Kalajdzic. They have held discussions with the player’s entourage but no personal meeting has taken place so far.

And now the Austrian has responded to speculation linking him with the Premier League.

“My agent knows the situation. I take it easy, my focus is on Stuttgart. I’m just thinking about the next training session, I want to have fun with my teammates,” he said.

🗞 #mufc have had initial talks for VfB Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic – a move to the Premier League is emerging as his main goal, and a move to United would be the most enticing option for the player. [Sky Germany] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 12, 2022

“In recent years, I have been in contact with all clubs. It does not bother me, I just want to find the best solution for all parties,” as per Sky Austria.

The 6’7″ striker’s contract with VfB Stuttgart expires in the summer of 2023. And if a move to England does not work out, he has not ruled out extending his Bundesliga stay.

“It is definitely an alternative,” Kalajdzic added. “everything good, everything correct, everything in consultation”.

West Ham, Brighton and Southampton are also interested but United are the more enticing option.

Ten Hag desperate for attackers

It was believed that Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund would be in for his services considering they have lost their main strikers. But Dortmund have since signed Sebastien Haller from Ajax.

Kalajdzic scored 6 goals in 15 games for Stuttgart last season and managed to win a staggering 4.1 aerial duels per game.

As per Kicker, he would be available for a cut-price deal of £17 million, something that would suit United.

And although Ten Hag might be known for playing an attacking brand of football while favouring technical players, he loves a striker who can compete for the ball and work hard.

He turned Haller from a Premier League reject to one of the most feared strikers while manager of Ajax.

The Red Devils are aware of the lack of quality striker options and Ten Hag wants to work with young, hungry players who might not be the finished product but can improve and show their worth.

The 25-year-old and Brobbey both represent that in ample quantity and will definitely boost a squad in need of an out-and-out striker. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have never convinced when entrusted with the role on a consistent basis.