Eric Bailly: Manchester United centre-back prefers Napoli move over Turkish giants



Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly prefers a move to Napoli as he looks to move on in order for more playing time.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano that the Ivorian international would be one of the players leaving this summer transfer window.

Recently, rumours have ramped up and it is looking increasingly likely that Bailly will be leaving soon.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2016, making 70 appearances in the league and scoring one goal.

Bailly has had a horrific time with injuries since his arrival to England and hasn’t kicked on since returning to full fitness.

Last season, he was used as an emergency player, only making one appearance in the Champions League throughout Ralf Rangnick’s reign as interim manager.

According to Gianluca Vitale, an Italian Journalist, Bailly prefers Napoli over Galatasaray S.K. and Fenerbahçe.

Vitale said in a tweet, “Eric Bailly prefers @SSCNapoli to @GalatasaraySK and @Fenerbahce”

“Possible on free loan + buy option, contacts ongoing”

It is looking likely that Bailly will spend the upcoming season away on loan with a view of making the deal a permanent switch.

The Ivorian will be on the hunt for playing time as he is at the peak of his career and hasn’t had a look in competitively with Man United.

Many fans will be sad to hear that Bailly could be leaving this summer after some glowing performances throughout the years.

It is clear though that injuries didn’t help him along the way with some of the club’s previous managers not trusting him enough to earn his spot in the starting lineup.

Axel Tuaznebe could be following the centre back out of the door with the arrival of new defensive reinforcements.

