Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United prepared to start Premier League season without 25 year old midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly looking to play the long game for Frenkie de Jong.

We covered Fabrizio Romano‘s report yesterday about United agreeing on a deal worth €85 million.

United increased their offer to €75 million plus add -ons which has been accepted by the Catalan club.

However, De Jong is still keen on staying at Barcelona.

Shocking reports last night stated that the La Liga giants have told De Jong that he must leave.

James Ducker (The Telegraph) now claims that the Red Devils are willing to play the long game, and wait for De Jong to make his final decision, even if it means after the start of the Premier League season.

He states: “Manchester United are prepared to play the long game in their £72 million pursuit of Frenkie de Jong even if they have not secured a deal for the Barcelona midfielder by the time the new Premier League season starts.”

“United are hoping the situation will be resolved as swiftly as possible but they are prepared to sit tight.”

“If the current salary deadlock proves insurmountable between De Jong and Barcelona, United are likely to be forced to pursue other targets but manager Erik ten Hag – who considers his former Ajax player to be integral to his plans – believes the current wait will be worth it. ”

Despite contrasting reports from Spain, United believe that the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

This transfer saga has to go down as one of the most frustrating ones in United’s recent history.

Ten Hag will be hoping for it so resolve quickly to he can have his player before the start of the new season.