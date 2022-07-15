Grace Clinton signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have signed England Under-19s international Grace Clinton from Everton on a three year deal.

Clinton made her senior debut for The Toffees in October 2020 when they beat Aston Villa 6-0.

The midfielder went on to sign her first professional contract in April of 2021 and scored her first senior goal against Manchester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup just a few months later.

Speaking of her move to the Reds, she said: “I’m delighted to be joining Manchester United at a very exciting time for the club.

“I have very much enjoyed my time at Everton and will always be grateful for the work they put into developing me as a player.

“When I learned of United’s interest, I was keen to hear about the plans of the club, and after speaking with Marc [Skinner] he made the ambition here very clear to me.

“I can’t wait to be part of it all and show my team-mates and the fans what I can do.”

Manager Marc Skinner added “We are excited to welcome Grace into the Manchester United family.

“She will bring invention, creation, and has the personality and resilience required to play for this great football club.

“Signing Grace continues to lay the long-term foundations for success at Manchester United Women.”

Clinton becomes United’s third official signing this transfer window following the additions of Adriana Leon and Rachel Williams.

Meanwhile, there could be further announcements over the next few days as rumours escalate over the future of Maya Le Tissier and Nikita Parris, who have both been linked with the Reds.