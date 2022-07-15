Home » Harry Maguire returns to Man United starting line-up vs. Melbourne Victory

Harry Maguire returns to Man United starting line-up vs. Melbourne Victory

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Raphael Varane and James Garner are both absent from the Manchester United squad to face Melbourne Victory in this morning’s pre-season friendly.

The pair have reportedly picked up minor knocks in training and are being rested as a precaution.

It is particularly disappointing for Garner, who was hoping to use the tour to convince new United boss Erik ten Hag that he is worthy of staying in the first team squad this season.

The Birkenhead-born midfielder has now missed the first two encounters on his return from an impressive loan spell at Nottingham Forest last term.

David de Gea is also missing after limping off in the 4-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, captain Harry Maguire is back in action after missing the Liverpool game with a minor niggle.

Maguire lines up alongside Victor Lindelof in an otherwise unchanged defence.

In midfield, it is also the same personnel as Tuesday, with ‘McFred‘ sitting behind Bruno Fernandes.

One unforced change is Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench, with Anthony Elanga coming in to replace him.

Neither player was at his best on Tuesday.

Jadon Sancho continues on the right wing with Anthony Martial hoping to put another strong performance up front.

The full starting line-up is as follows:

Heaton, Dalot, Lindeloif, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Martial.

The match kicks off at 11.05am BST.

