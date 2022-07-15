Jesse Lingard could make Saudi Arabia switch



Jesse Lingard is considering an offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

David Ornstein reported the exclusive that the free agent considers the offer to be a “firm option.”

The Athletic writer also reports that the Englishman “will make a decision on future next week,” having set a deadline for the 22nd of July for him “to be in a club.”

The offer on the table is worth £10m a year, which would almost double the salary he received at Old Trafford.

Ornstein does, however, believe that Lingard’s preference is to play in the Premier League next season.

The United academy graduate is thought to have three offers on the table currently, although West Ham are struggling to meet his salary demands.

Lingard was integral to West Ham’s Project Restart form a year ago, scoring nine times and assisting four in 16 appearances in London.

While the Hammers attempted to sign Lingard on a permanent basis last summer, United made it clear they would not sell cheap, which prompted Moyes to spend £26.8m on Nikola Vlasic instead.

The Croatian international has since failed to establish himself having made just six Premier League starts since arriving.

This has renewed their interest in Lingard, although it is unlikely that any English side will be willing to match his £200k-per-week demands.

It is therefore possible that he will forego the outside shot he may give himself at a place in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup and instead look to start a new chapter in his career abroad.

