Kirsty Smith leaves Manchester United for West Ham United

Defender Kirsty Smith, has left Manchester United after four seasons at the club.

Smith has left to join fellow WSL side West Ham United on a two year deal.

The Scottish international was part of United’s inaugural side in 2018, helping her team win the FA Women’s Championship.

She made 58 appearances as a Red and scored one goal against Leicester when United thrashed them 11-1 in the League Cup in 2019.

Smith is the Hammers’ fourth signing of the summer.

Meanwhile, Martha Harris, who left the club at the conclusion of her contract, confirmed yesterday that she had signed a contract with Birmingham City.

Also departing United is academy star Maria Edwards.

According to BBC Sports journalist Emma Sanders, the 19 year old England international is on her way to the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Edwards departure comes after Karna Solskjaer left the club just a few weeks ago.

With United struggling to hold on to its young stars and signing more experienced players to join the senior team, many fans are worried about the direction the club is taking.

However, rumours are growing that United may be on the verge of signing full-back Maya Le Tissier, which fans are delighted by.

A promising young defender, Le Tissier will fit in perfectly with United’s set-up and calls to sign a defender may have finally been answered.