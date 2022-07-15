Home » Lisandro Martinez contracts signed, set to become new Man United player

Lisandro Martinez contracts signed, set to become new Man United player

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Lisandro Martinez is set to become a Manchester United player.

Tier 1 Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has confirmed that contracts for his transfer from Ajax have been signed this morning.

The reporter said “Paperwork transfer @LisandrMartinez finalised this morning.

“#MUFC awaiting green light from #Ajax. Deal almost closed.

“Transfer fee reportedly higher than €55m in total.

Negotiations had been progressing well and yesterday transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also indicated that a deal was close, saying:

“Lisandro Martínez, on the verge of signing with Manchester United as deal is almost agreed with Ajax since yesterday – just some final details to be discussed between the clubs on Friday… then, here we go.

“Matter of time, deal in place between all parties.”

Verweij also added that Ajax were already working on a replacement for the Argentinian, with Rangers’ Calvin Bassey among the candidates.

As a left-footed, left-sided centre back, the Ajax player of the year will represent a direct challenge to United skipper Harry Maguire for a role alongside Raphael Varane.

Known as “the Argentinian butcher” for his aggressive style, the 5ft 9in hard man should, on paper, provide an excellent counterfoil for the tall and classy Varane.

Fans who have missed “mad dog” Marcos Rojo since he left United will relish the arrival of another Argentinian defender with a similar profile.

Martinez can also cover at left back and as a holding midfielder.

