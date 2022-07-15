Manchester United 4-1 Melbourne Victory: Erik ten Hag pleased with the team’s comeback



Erik ten Hag was pleased with his side’s fight back after being a goal down.

Manchester United secured another emphatic 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in their second pre-season game.

After going a goal down, United reacted brilliantly to control the game and create plenty of chances.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag mentioned that he was happy by the way his team managed to break down Melbourne’s low block.

“A really compact opponent, sat so far back, waiting for us. I think the team reacted really good. We created a lot on the right side.”

“We took these players [youngsters] with us so I could get an impression.”

“They all get a chance, if they can contribute immediately to our team or if they need a loan period.”

“Such a big stadium and the city of Melbourne, you can smell the football culture here. It’s a sport-minded city.”

“I would say against opponents who are also coming forward, sometimes it’s easier.”

“But when opponents are that far back, you have to invest in running, opposite running, more ball control and also intelligence to create something.”

The team looked very comfortable on the ball and did not panic despite being a goal down.

Man United will be looking to continue their winning ways as they face Crystal Palace next in Melbourne.