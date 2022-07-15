Manchester United to rival Chelsea for Jonathan Clauss



Manchester United look set to rival Chelsea for RC Lens right back Jonathan Clauss.

The West London club have been monitoring Clauss for the past year, however United’s lack of quality depth at right back may have prompted them to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

Naturally a wing-back, the 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

That could mean that he is available to move for as little as £8m in this window.

With United having already committed a large part of their planned budget towards Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez such a knock-down price would appeal to the club.

Clauss has been an inclusion in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season two years running and would certainly bring quality to the side in a problem position.

The Frenchman was particularly productive last term, registering five goals and eleven assists in 35 league starts.

Those numbers are better than all of United’s fullback managed last season combined.

Such numbers would be a huge boost to the Red Devils down the right-hand side, where creativity has been in short supply, particularly at fullback.

A lack of attacking output is the main reason United may consider selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it may be a case of waiting to find a bidder for him before moving for Clauss.

In Chelsea’s case, they are expected to wait and see if broke-not-broke Barcelona can stump up £7m for Cesar Azpillicueta before making a move.

Both clubs will need to get a move on though, as Olympique Marseille are also in the picture.

