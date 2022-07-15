Manchester United u19s start Bundesliga Cup with defeat



Manchester United’s u19s have continued their pre-season preparations with the kick off of the Sparkassen Bundesliga Cup in Germany.

An eight-team tournament, United are the only non-German side taking part in the competition which will see the youngsters playing a group of 50 minute matches.

United’s first opposition saw a rematch with Borussia Dortmund after their encounter in the UEFA Youth League in February which saw United’s youngsters crash out of the competition on penalties.

In the early moments of the match, Kobbie Mainoo thought he forced an opening with a slide tackle high up the pitch but he was called back by the referee for a fouled, much to his bemusement.

The opening 10 minutes saw both sides shaking off the cobwebs from the summer with a number of errant passes.

Ethan Ennis worked a give and go with Omari Forson down the left and the former Liverpool man looped a cross high and over everyone’s head.

Charlie McNeill followed up with a run down the right channel and his cross was put behind for a corner at the back post in the 9th minute.

Ten minutes later, Isak Hansen-Aaroen was played through into the box by a clever flick from Forson but the Norwegian blasted his effort over the bar.

The half time whistle came shortly after with the score still locked at 0-0 with neither keeper called into question.

Toby Collyer was introduced at the break, coming in for Tyler Fredricson.

Dortmund looked to hit immediately from the restart by forcing a turnover and crossing from the right but the forward’s redirection towards goal flashed wide of the left post.

In the 30th minute, Mainoo pounced on a loose ball and jinked his way into the box before finding Forson open on the right side but the winger’s curled effort to the far post was well saved.

Five minutes later, Dan Gore was caught in possession and as a result had to pull back the Dortmund player earning himself a booking.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 40th minute, as Dortmund broke in behind Logan Pye down the right and centred for the striker to control and turn before unleashing a shot. An error from Tom Wooster saw the shot trickle past the keeper and into the goal.

United continued to look for answer into the dying minutes with their last chance coming from a free kick but Hansen-Aaroen’s clipped in delivery was headed out by the Dortmund defender to give them the opening victory.

United will now play against Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday to round out the group stage before the final rounds on Sunday.

United: Wooster, Jurado, Aljofree, Fredricson (Collyer 25), Pye, Mainoo, Gore, Forson, Hansen-Aaroen, Ennis, McNeill

Unused subs: Harrison, Murray, Mather, Jackson, Norkett, Oyedele

