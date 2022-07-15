Match report: Manchester United come from behind to claim pre-season friendly victory

Manchester United have won their second pre-season friendly, coming from behind to win 4-1 in Melbourne.

Manchester United began the game comfortably, knocking the ball around well in the opening three minutes or so.

Melbourne Victory barely got a sniff of the ball but when they did they made it count as they went ahead in the fourth minute.

Ben Folami got free from Luke Shaw down the wing, too fast for Victor Lindelof, Folami put in a cross which found Chris Ikonomidis. He is too fast for Harry Maguire and found himself unmarked to calmly finish past Tom Heaton.

United’s play didn’t seem too badly affected by the deficit as they dominated possession and tried to get back on level terms.

A chance came for Bruno Fernandes who cut it back to find Scott McTominay who’s shot was deflected for a corner.

Fernandes was involved again moments later as Sancho played him through on goal but his shot was well saved by Paul Izzo the keeper.

Sancho and Fernandes were linking up well and seemed to be the Reds’ best players.

Two minutes before the half was over, United equalised. Scott McTominay took a shot from 20 yards out which took a deflection and looped over the keeper into the back of the net.

Moments later and the visitors scored again, this time it was Anthony Martial who found himself in space on the six yard line and he poked it past the keeper.

United started the second half off well and Marcus Rashford was given a huge confidence boost by being handed the captaincy.

Chong had the first half chance for United in the second half and Iqbal also showed promise.

However, it was captain Marcus Rashford who made it three. Bailly, who had been scrappy in defence, played a lovely pass and Rashford ran onto it and slotted it past the keeper.

Ex-United player Nani came on for Melbourne in the closing stages and received a warm reception from both sets of fans.

Chong was a part of the action again, setting up the fourth goal for the Reds as he sent a cross in and defender Lupancu turned it into his own net.

Despite the shaky start, it was a good win for the Reds, the youngsters impressed and it was nice to see people like Marcus Rashford stepping up to the responsibility of leading the newcomers in a friendly victory.

Team: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Fred, Dalot, Shaw, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay

Second half: Bailly, Rashford, Malacia, Amad, Telles, Van de Beek, Laird, Chong, Savage, Iqbal