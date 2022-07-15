Mikael Silvestre advises Manchester United they need to upgrade Scott McTominay

Mikael Silvestre has told Manchester United that they will need to find an upgrade on Scott McTominay if they are to get back to challenging for the Premier League title.

The Daily Star quote Silvestre as saying “There are other players in the market that should come ahead of him”.

The former United defender does go onto state that he feels McTominay can “add value” to Ten Hag, but only as a “rotational squad player”.

The new United boss has started McTominay in both games of the pre-season tour.

However, Ten Hag has publicly admitted that United are in the market to improve the midfield as a matter of urgency, after seeing Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata shown the exit door this summer.

With the signing of Christian Eriksen confirmed and an agreement, in principle, reached with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, United appear to be granting Ten Hag his wish.

The arrival of the above does throw McTominay’s place in the first team under threat.

If the De Jong deal does get over the line, he is almost guaranteed to feature in Ten Hag’s strongest line up, with the resurgence of Fred and the quality of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, it is hard to make a case for McTominay to start.

However, as mentioned by Silvestre, football is a squad game and there is surely space for the academy graduate to feature in certain games and moments, as part of the squad.

The McTominay – Fred axis has been a much debated topic with fans and pundits alike, throughout the last couple of seasons.

For all the question marks over the duo, they have been the holding midfield pairing entrusted by both Ole Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick during their respective time in charge.

McTominay, who broke into the first team under Jose Mourinho, will no doubt be up for the fight to retain his place in the United side, as United demand an upturn in quality in the middle of the park.