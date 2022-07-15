Official: Christian Eriksen has joined Man United on three-year deal



Manchester United have confirmed the signing of former Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan player, Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has passed a medical and signed a three year deal worth a reported £150,000 per week.

As a free agent, the Danish international represents a fantastic acquisition for the Red Devils.

Still only 30, Eriksen was released by Inter Milan because the implanted defibrillator he had fitted for a heart condition was not permitted according to Serie A regulations.

He spent the last six months with the Bees and was a huge factor in their very respectable mid-table finish in their first campaign in the Premier League.

Eriksen trained with Ajax in the lead up to that Brentford stint, so he would have got to know the current United manager Erik ten Hag during that time.

The player said (via The Athletic): “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

With Bruno Fernandes the usual number 10 at United, it remains to be seen whether Eriksen will play alongside the Portuguese in the centre of the park, whether they will be alternated or whether Eriksen will deployed out wide or further back.

Eriksen is Ten Hag’s second signing at Old Trafford, having already acquired full back, Tyrell Malacia.

A third star is expected to follow shortly, with contracts having reportedly been signed for Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

The Dane is not expected to join United for the last week of their tour of Australia, and will instead work on his fitness in Manchester, according to The Mail’s Chris Wheeler.