Picture: Lisandro Martinez all smiles as he flies in for Manchester United medical



Lisandro Martinez is flying to Manchester to complete a medical ahead of his €55 million move to Manchester United.

United reached an agreement with Ajax to sign the centre back yesterday and the deal was announced this morning, subject to a medical.

The photo, posted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, shows Lisandro on board a plane heading for England.

He will make his way to the AON Training Complex at Carrington where he should complete a medical before finalising the deal bringing him to United.

Here’s Lisandro Martínez together with his agent flying to Manchester from Amsterdam. Deal completed, club announcement to follow soon. Contract signed until June 2027. 🔴🛩🇦🇷 #MUFC Manchester United are set to unveil Lisandro as 3d signing after Malacia and Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/UNORC0zgah — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The 24 year old was Ajax’s player of the year in 2021/22 and was one of Erik ten Hag’s top transfer demands to his new club, having worked with him over the last four seasons.

It was widely thought that the signing placed captain Harry Maguire‘s position in the United side in jeopardy, as they both play in the left centre back position.

However, interestingly, in today’s pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory, Ten Hag switched Maguire and Victor Lindelof, playing the former on the right and the latter on the left.

This might mean little in terms of Maguire’s future, though, as that position is normally occupied by the world class Raphael Varane.

The Argentinian could also be used as a holding midfielder or left back.

Even if he signs in the next 24 hours, it is believed that Lisandro will not join the tour party in Australia.

With only 8 days to go on the hour and a gruelling long haul flight needed to get there, it is believed the club prefers him to stay in Manchester and concentrate on his fitness.

The same is true of fellow new signing Christian Eriksen, who was announced by the club this afternoon as a new player.