Player ratings: Melbourne Victory 1-4 Man United: Second half substitutes impress in Australia



Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 today in a pre-season friendly. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Tom Heaton 7 – Safe pair of hands.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Had some good touches and made some intelligent runs.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Caught out badly for Melbourne’s goal.

Harry Maguire 5 – Performed very well.

Luke Shaw 5 – Looked to join the attacks but didn’t look particularly creative or comfortable.

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Steady performance and got a goal (sort of).

Fred/strong> 6 – A bit of a mixed bag. Some good link up play but also some wasteful speculative shooting.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Some superb passing and great vision from Bruno.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Another good outing for the positive Sancho. A couple of sliderule through balls and some superb runs too. Looking confident.

Anthony Elanga 4 – Poor from Elanga. Didn’t look to take his defender on or make any well-timed runs.

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Looked dangerous, some vintage Martial and a well-taken goal. Early days but really could be set for a good year.

Substitutes

Ethan Laird 6 – Did OK, nothing special but can be pleased with his performance.

Eric Bailly 5 – Awful shank on 70 minutes that could easily have been punished, likewise a poor pass 5 minutes later. But then a stroke of genius for the Rashford assist.

Alex Telles 6 – Did nothing wrong at centre back.

Tyrell Malacia 6 – Quiet, solid, dependable.

Charlie Savage 8 – Ran the midfield along with Iqbal. Strong defensively but creative as well.Superb 45.

Zidane Iqbal 8 – Another impressive game from the talented Iraqi international. The midfield partnership with Savage looks ahead of its time.

Tahith Chong 6.5 – A bit disappointing for the most part but that last minute energy won United their fourth goal.

Donny van de Beek 5.5 A bit anonymous. Did nothing wrong, but didn’t impress.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Looked positive and took the goal well.

Amad Diallo 6 – Was growing into the game after a slow start. Needs some confidence.