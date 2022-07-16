Erik ten Hag ‘sure’ he can get the best out of Anthony Martial



Erik ten Hag is ‘sure’ he can get Anthony Martial back on the right track this season.

Acknowledging that the centre forward had lost his way before his arrival, the manager believes Martial can come back ‘even better.’

Martial has scored twice in as many halves this preseason, showing penalty box awareness against Melbourne Victory yesterday.

His first of the tour was a result of an uncommon tenacity in winning the ball high up the pitch against Liverpool, before accelerating into a one-v-one with Alisson for which he summoned a delightful chip.

Questions have often been asked of Martial’s attitude on the pitch, however that goal in particular demonstrated a desire to impress his new boss.

It is something that Ten Hag has already made note of.

Erik ten Hag believes Anthony Martial can kick on for #MUFC if he stays focused & motivated pic.twitter.com/8KA0IPw3KD — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 15, 2022

‘When he has the right focus, and motivation, and he works hard he will have production.’

Those attributes must come ‘every day,’ but the early signs are good.

The new boss clearly backs Martial to succeed, heralding him as a ‘good player,’ before adding that ‘when his belief is max, he will have production.’

The Frenchman has returned from a disappointing loan spell at Sevilla following poor form for United.

Many fans will remember just how good he can be, having scored 21 goals in the 2019/2020 season.

While he has yet to reach those heights since, it can be easy to forget that Martial is still just 26 years of age and may yet be approaching his peak.

