Frenkie de Jong named in FC Barcelona squad for upcoming USA tour



Frenkie de Jong has been included in FC Barcelona’s pre-season squad for their tour of the USA.

The team’s official Twitter account put out a picture of all the players included.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓

US Summer Tour 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same by stating: ” Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona’s pre-season tour in US. “

“Still no changes: no agreement on the player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. “

“The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons.”

Official. Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona's pre-season tour in US. 🚨🛩🇳🇱 #FCB Still no changes: no agreement on player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons. pic.twitter.com/1lnDwwDuVV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

Yesterday it was reported by The Telegraph that United were willing to play the long game to get their priority target.

They could start the Premier League season without De Jong.

The 25 year old is yet to make his mind up, but United feel that he is convinced to join Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.

With the fee agreed, it is now all up to the player to make the final decision.

Man United have spent all summer working around the De Jong deal, so a failure to get him would be seen as an embarrassment.

Alex Crook (talkSPORT) mentioned Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as possible alternate options.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. It’s been a saga for too long.” “Man United have a back up list with Tielemans, Neves both on it.” “I’d call Barca’s bluff & say ‘we’ll go and spend the same on Neves’.” Alex Crook is fed up with Barcelona's conduct during the Frenkie de Jong saga pic.twitter.com/jUZN8YpTuo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 10, 2022

With just under four weeks left until the start of the season, United must get this deal over the line to avoid any last-minute chaos.