Frenkie de Jong named in FC Barcelona squad for upcoming USA tour

by Raj Dholakia
Frenkie de Jong has been included in FC Barcelona’s pre-season squad for their tour of the USA.

The team’s official Twitter account put out a picture of all the players included.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same by stating: ” Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona’s pre-season tour in US. “

“Still no changes: no agreement on the player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. “

“The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons.”

 

Yesterday it was reported by The Telegraph that United were willing to play the long game to get their priority target.

They could start the Premier League season without De Jong.

The 25 year old is yet to make his mind up, but United feel that he is convinced to join Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.

With the fee agreed, it is now all up to the player to make the final decision.

Man United have spent all summer working around the De Jong deal, so a failure to get him would be seen as an embarrassment.

Alex Crook (talkSPORT) mentioned Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as possible alternate options.

With just under four weeks left until the start of the season, United must get this deal over the line to avoid any last-minute chaos.

 

