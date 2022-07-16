Manchester United in talks with PSV Eindhoven for Ibrahim Sangare



Manchester United are in talks with PSV Eindhoven for the transfer of Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. According to a report by Calciomercato expert Rudy Galetti, both clubs are locked in negotiations regarding a potential move to the Premier League for Sangare.

Galetti reports that talks between the Red Devils and PSV are progressing well and quickly, with ‘positive feelings’ between both clubs that a deal can be done.

The price under discussion, according to Galetti, is €35-40M for Sangare, who has a reported release clause of €35M on his current deal which has three years remaining on it.

There has been uncertainty over the future of the 24-year-old, with former Manchester United and new PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy confirming as much by recently saying he was hoping for a quick resolution on the issue.

This is not the first time Sangare has been linked with Manchester United. Sky Sports reported in early June that both United and Premier League rivals Chelsea were interested in the services of the Ivory Coast midfielder, who had his heart set on a switch to the Premier League and was convinced he would be playing in England in the upcoming season.

United fans have been crying out for a world-class defensive-minded midfield signing since the departure of Ander Herrera. With the exit of Nemanja Matic and doubts surrounding Frenkie de Jong’s move to Old Trafford, Sangare represents a decent alternative at the reported price tag.

Sangare could become the fourth signing of new United boss Erik ten Hag, after Tyrell Malacia and Cristian Eriksen, and with the imminent arrival of Lisandro Martinez. The new manager has clearly identified the middle of the park as an area that needs urgent reinforcements.

Sangare comes with a solid reputation of being one of the best in the business in his position, ranking 1st in the league for tackles won, 1st for duels won, 2nd for ball recoveries, and 3rd for interceptions.

The 24-year-old midfield destroyer was named in Opta’s Eredivisie team of the season, in which he was described as the best defensive midfielder in the league.

Sangare’s steel, grit, and other attributes would render him the perfect potential midfield partner for Frenkie De Jong if a deal for the former Ajax player can get over the line.

Recently, news broke out that a fee and payment structure had been principally agreed upon between United and the Blaugrana, but an issue over the player’s deferred wages was holding up the deal’s completion.

The arrival of Sangare would also cast fresh doubts on the role of Scott McTominay in Erik ten Hag’s plans. McTominay, who plays in a similar role to Sangare, was recently labeled by former United player Mikael Silvestre as a ‘rotational squad player.’ According to the former United defender, the Red Devils should find an upgrade on the Scottish international.

Sangare would definitely be a welcome addition for many United fans who feel that central defensive midfield is a position that needs to be addressed.

